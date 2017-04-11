Hichilema Charged With Treason In Lilayi; Supporters In Choma & Solwezi Riot

United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema has finally been charged with treason after over three hours of interrogation that took place at two different locations.

The treason charge is non-bailable and will keep Hichilema in police custody until it is disposed of, or struck down, by the court of law.

Hichilema was first questioned for allegedly blocking a presidential motorcade in Mongu at Woodlands Police Station in Lusaka.

The leading opposition leader was then ferried in a police open van to Lilayi Police station, a police training camp on the outskirts of Lusaka where there charge was finally slapped on him.

Meanwhile, Police have sealed off Lilayi Road, blocking journalists, UPND officials and other motorists.

There are also unconfirmed reports that supporters of Hichilema in areas where he enjoys maximum support like Choma in Southern Province and Solwezi in North Western Province are protesting the arrest by looting and destroying police stations.