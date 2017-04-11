Hichilema Says Police Used ‘Unknown Chemical’ To Folk Him Out Of His Residential Safe Room

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has told international media police used an unknown chemical to force him out of his residential safe room when they raided his New Kasama mansion on Monday night.

The United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has been picked by police and ferried to Lilayi where police have denied entry to all private media.

Hichilema briefly spoke to the media after being picked from his residence and said he did not know what chemical they threw in his home to force him.

“My skin is itching, my lips are swollen and my eyes are swollen,” Hichilema said shortly before he endured an hour interrogation at Woodlands Police.

Police raided Hichilema’s home on Monday night and forced their way inside by breaking down doors and tear gassing their way in the premises.

By the break of dawn the police had not yet arrested Hichilema but later bundled him away to Woodlands Police Station in an unmarked car where he was interrogated before being ferried to Lilayi where he is currently being interrogated in the company of senior UPND officials and his lawyers.

Hichilema is being questioned in connection with obstructing the presidential motorcade in Mongu over the weekend.

President Edgar Lungu’s entourage had to force their way through the road in Mongu when Hichilema and his delegation stuck to their lane and did not give way to the Presidential motorcade.

Hichilema’s New Kasama house is sealed off with heavily armed police guarding the premises.