Hichilema’s Lawyer Calls Treason Charge “Rubbish”

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s lawyer Jack Mwiimbu has rubbished the treason charge slapped on the leading political figure in the country.

Police have charged UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with treason after a motorcade race with President Edgar Lungu during the Kuomboka traditional ceremony last weekend.

Mwiimbu says police are yet to record a warn and caution statement from him.

The lawmaker says the charge was nonsensical and complained that the police were acting on orders from officials in the ruling party.

“The reason behind that charge is that treason is non bailable. The charge is nonsensical and no sensible lawyer can come up with such a charge. There is no treason that was committed along that Limulunga Road on that basis. That is just being nonsensical. And the unfortunate part is that the police are being unprofessional considering that it is the PF who have been proposing that HH must be charged with treason,” said Mwiimbi.

Home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo had warned that Hichilema will be charged with treason shortly before the home of the opposition leader was raided at midnight on Monday.