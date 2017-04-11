Release Hichilema; Saviour Chishimba Pleads With Pres. Lungu

Opposition United Progressive People (UPP) leader Saviour Chishimba has sent an earnest appeal to President Edgar Lungu to halt the persecution of fellow opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema has been arrested and is set to be charged with treason, a non-bailable offence for clashing with President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade in Mongu.

BELOW IS SAVIOUR CHISHIMBA’S APPEAL

UPP PUBLIC APOLOGY TO THE ZAMBIAN PRESIDENCY AND APPEAL TO FREE MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, AND CALL FOR AN INDEPENDENT COMMISSION OF INQUIRY

The United Progressive People (UPP) is founded on the true fear of God and that is why our philosophical foundation is embedded in our belief and trust in the Supremacy and Sovereignty of the Almighty God of the entire universe. We seek Biblical rather than political correctness.

We are progressive nationalists who believe in politics for service and equal opportunities for all irrespective of tribe, religion, creed, race and cultural beliefs.

We are founded on the cornerstones of love, freedom, unity, peace, liberty, justice, equality and the rule of law as the code of authority and governance for the general enhancement of integral human development and national prosperity.

It is against this background that we, as nationalists, apologise to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the embarrassment and humiliation caused to him over the Mongu road security saga.

Never ever again should the Zambian President be exposed to danger by the Zambia Police, intelligence officers, Presidential handlers, political leaders, citizens and foreigners in our land.

Zambia has historically built a reputation of peace and unity. The culture of peace must be sustained by all Zambians.

UPP will not condone and never ever be part of a politics that thrives on anarchy.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu did not become President by mistake because God does not make mistakes. Let us never ever imagine that God is not involved in the affairs of Zambia.

Opposition politics is not a platform for sabotage because we all have a duty to do what is within our power to let our country survive.

The capture or hijacking of the President of Zambia, irrespective of the office holder at any particular time, is the biggest national security risk and we can all perish together like a nation of fools.

It was the assassination of President Juvénal Habyarimana of Rwanda when his plane was approaching the airport in 1994, which marked the beginning of the genocide. Let us be very careful as Zambians!

The President of Zambia has spiritual authority to place a curse on all the citizens and we in the UPP ask for forgiveness from him and the throne.

We seize this opportunity to humbly appeal to the President of Zambia and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to find it in his heart to prevail over the police and release Mr Haikainde Hichilema.

Meanwhile, we propose the appointment of an independent Commission of Inquiry to thoroughly investigate and render a report to the President of Zambia so that the people of Zambia can know the truth. This will also serve as a lesson for future generations.

The police service is not better placed to investigate this matter because of conflict of interest – they are potential culprits as well.

God bless our nation!

Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT