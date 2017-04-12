Cops Rob Millions Of Kwacha From Hichilema’s Residence In Midnight Raid

Police officers who raided opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s residence on Monday night have allegedly stolen millions of kwacha, a court document reveals.

Hichilema’s lawyers have complained in a court affidavit that money, property and food was stolen in the process of arresting the leading opposition leader.

“The police officers who unlawfully invaded the house did not only damage the home and property, but also did steal colossal sums of money in Zambian Kwacha, South African Rands and United States Dollars, as well as shoes, speakers, blankets, carpets and food,” HH’s affidavit read in part.

The UPND leader has since been officially arrested and jointly charged with four others on four counts namely; treason, disobedient to lawful orders, disobeying of statutory and use of insulting language contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Those jointly charged with Hichilema are; Lastone Mulilandumba, Muleya Haachenda, Walace Chakwa, Pretornous Haloba, and Hamusonde Hamaleka.

Police on Monday night raided Hakainde’s house in New Kasama gassing him out including his wife and children.

The police who used force to enter the house beat up all the workers for HH before the official surrendered.

He was then bundled into a car and taken to Woodlands police station before being moved to Lilayi Police College where he has been detained since Tuesday afternoon.