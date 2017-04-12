Police Formally Slap Hichilema With Treason, 4 Other Charges In Mongu Fracas

Police have formally charged opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema with treason and four other charges.

Hichilema has been in detention the last 24 hours after police arrested him on Tuesday following the Mongu motorcade incident that saw him refuse to pave way for President Lungu’s entourage.

Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja told a media briefing at force headquarters today that Hichilema had also been charged with disobeying statutory duty, disobedience of lawful orders and use of insulting language.

Treason is a non bailable offence leaving Hichilema firmly behind bars until his case is disposed of.

Kanganja told a media briefing that his office had since forwarded the docket to the Attorney General’s chambers for processing.

Hichilema is being held at Lilayi Police Training College.

On Saturday during the Kuomboka ceremony Hichilema’s motorcade could not move aside to pave way for the Presidential motorcade with the entourage almost bumping him off the road.

“I would like to inform the nation that we have jointly charged and arrested Mr Hichilema and five others with: Treason contrary to section 43 (1) (a), disobedient to lawful orders contrary to section 127 of the penal code, disobeying of statutory duty contrary to section 126 of the penal code of the laws of Zambia (rule No. 222 of the High Way Code), and use of insulting language contrary to section 179 of the penal code,” Kanganja said.