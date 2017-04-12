Pres. Lungu Mourns Egypt Christians Killed In Terror Attacks

President Edgar Lungu has sent a message of comfort to his Egyptian counterpart Abdul Fattah El-Sisi over the death of over 44 Christians who died in terror attacks three days ago.

President Lungu was due to travel to Egypt but cancelled the trip in the wake of the incident.

BELOW IS A STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT LUNGU

PRESIDENT LUNGU MOURNS WITH EGYPT, TERROR VICTIMS

LUSAKA, (Tuesday, April 11, 2017) His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia has extended deepest condolences to His counterpart His Excellency Mr Abdul Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the death of about 44 people who were killed in bomb blasts at Tanta and Alexandria Coptic churches on 9th April, 2017.

The President in a message of condolences to Mr El-Sisi said he had learnt with a deep sense of sorrow and sadness of the tragic death of about 44 people who were killed in bomb blasts at the two Coptic churches in Egypt.

President Lungu said the Government and the Zambian people mourn with President El-Sisi, the Egyptian government and its people the loss of lives in Sunday’s bomb blasts.

The President wished Mr El-Sisi and the bereaved families God’s strength and fortitude to bear this great loss during the period of mourning.

“On behalf of the Government, the people of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, allow me to extend my deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the bereaved families and indeed the people of Egypt during this trying time,” the President said.

