Presidential Aides, Senior PF Official & Police IG In Death Threats

Patriotic Front officials are reporting that President Edgar Lungu’s aides, Amos Chanda (press) and Kaizer Zulu (politics), are among senior government officials that have been at the receiving end of death threats.
Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja and PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri have also recorded death threats.
PF officials alleged that the threats are coming from suspected UPND operatives who are upset with the detention of their leader Hakainde Hichilema.
President Lungu’s spokesperson Amos Chanda has also confirmed the threats saying he personally received a total of six phone calls four of which were threats on his life and that of his family.
Chanda added that his compatriot Kaizer Zulu, President Lungu’s political advisor, had also received death threats from unknown people who identified themselves as members of the UPND.
Chanda said the cadres have threatened to ambush him and his family and claimed that they are shadowing his every move.
Chanda confirmed that Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri had also been threatened as well as Kanganja.
obress choonga
You will see where your plans are leading you. Even in your own thinking do you say there is still DEMOCRACY in Zambia? Amos there is chaos in Zambia.
Moff
The God of justice will visit all perpetraters
musa
Nothing to Afrd of HH will go to jail, just recruit more youths in Zambia police and army ,,,,,,
zebigge
Better have UPND deregistered and start rounding up their leaders.
S A
The very same PFs are the one doing that to destroy the name of the opposition. Stop this and concentrete to country’s economy
j
That’s rabish
hk
no weapon is formed against you shall prosper.
Pablo Corleone.
It’s because of the PF slouchful handling of state issues that all this is eminating from. Pity that the unrestness that is boiling is caused by individuals who are not competent.#Concretejungle.
one Chibo empire
Wenye
Chichi
I gladly welcome those threats and strongly pray that they should be enforced soon. Just threatening alone is not enough. Remember during apartheid period after the Rivonia trial which resulted in Mandela and his colleagues imprisoned at Roben Island, black South Africans respoused by killing scores of whites even though I don’t support any idea of blacks killing whites. But in the case of Amos, Kaiser and Mumbi Phiri, are these lives really relevant? Am also planning to call Edgar and shake off his tiny balls hanging from his small and frail dick totally weakened by years of alcohol abuse.
sandy
Hmmmm!!!
SPY MASTER
But how did they access the president’s number?
Dr Reason Why?
Duty of a driver to stop for a state motorcade On the Zambian Highway Code,CHAPTER 7 RULE NUMBER 222 PAGE 63 states that:
ON THE APPROACH AND DURING THE PASSING OF THE STATE MOTORCADE THE DRIVER OF EVERY VEHICLE ON THE ROAD SHALL STOP AND GIVE WAY TO THE PRESIDENTIAL AND OTHER VIP MOTORCADE.NO VEHICLE SHALL OVERTAKE THE MOTORCADE.
The police are acting on the law,LET THE LAW TAKE ITS COURSE!!!!!!!!Don’t pass premature threats!!
Dr Reason Why?
Dr Reason Why?
Mwansa Kabinga
TRIBAL ANIMOSITY: A CURSE FOR AFRICA
It is a well known fact that the phenomenon of death threats and the actual execution of killing the presumed enemies of HH and UPND have been part of HH’s political Agenda. Ever since HH took over the leadership of UPND from Mazoka, ordinary Zambians have been forced to develop a culture of selecting their words in public places for fear of their lives. Sakwiba Sikota, Dr. Banda, Ba “Nshinono” and others who were booted out of UPND leadership for being non-Tongas can bear testimony to the genetic make up of HH and his inner-cirle in their application of the Mapatizya formula.
May be this is the message the Nigerian Embassy in Zambia must convey to former President Obasanjo. Human rights must embrace all classes of humanity the rich and the poor.
Such death threats are not surprising. Killings that have been inflicted on the poor souls may soon be extended to the elites in political leadership.
in this regard we equally appeal to former Nigerian President Obasanjo to consult the Nigerian Embassy in Zambia on the status of human rights in Zambia. He needs to get factual information on how HH and his UPND have been beating up and killing non Tongas or any Tonga that does not support HH. The Nigerian Ambassador in Zambia will better articulate to President Obasanjo as to (a) why non Tongas are unsafe in Southern Province; and (b) how HH and GBM plotted to disrupt the Kuomboka Ceremony in Mongu in order to(i) support the Anti-Barotse Royal Establishment and (ii) planned to humiliate the Republican President.
ALL Nigerians are well versed on the history of the divisive Biafran saga in Nigeria. The widespread settlement of the Ibos in various parts of the world is a phenomenon that can be attributed tribal and ethnic confrontations in Africa. The wounds of ethnic conflicts are just gradually healing in Rwanda.
Therefore, politicians who aspire for national leadership are expected to offer love to all forms of humanity – of different tribes and races. HH and UPND have just evolved a dangerous brand culture of hatred in southern Africa – which should worry statesmen of Obasanjo’s calibre.
mailon
This is just results of leadership failure.Even the whole HH issue emanates from failure to provide leadership by the incumbent.These pipo found our Zambia in peace and they should leave it in peace.