FAZ Bans Nkana’s Walter Bwalya

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Disciplinary Committee has handed Nkana striker Walter Bwalya a three match ban for misconduct during the Samuel Zoom Ndhlovu Charity Shield final which his club lost 2-0 to Zesco United played on April 2, 2017.

Bwalya was caught on camera shoving referee Wellington Kaoma with his side down 1-0.

The 2016 MTN/FAZ top scorer pleaded guilty on all counts that include attacking a match official, threatening a match official and contesting a referee’s decisions.

The Joseph Jalasi chaired committee also fined Bwalya with a K2, 200 for his conduct.

“The Joseph Jalasi led disciplinary committee has further fined Bwalya K2,200 for his unprofessional conduct during the game. Bwalya is expected to pay the fine within 14 days of the verdict,” said FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo in a statement.

Bwalya appeared before the committee at Football House and readily admitted to his conduct.

The ban will rule Bwalya out of this Friday’s MTN/FAZ Super Division week two fixture match against Nchanga Rangers and games involving Napsa Stars and Zesco United in week three and four respectively.

Bwalya scooped the top scorer award after banging 24 goals for his club last season.

He was on target in the semi final of the Charity shield that his side won 3-0 over Zanaco on March 31 at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Nkana have a point from their opening fixture on match day one after being held 1-all by Nakambala Leopards.