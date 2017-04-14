Mosho Wants M’membe Placed On Interpol

Post Newspapers provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho is pushing the Zambia police to put Fred M’membe on international wanted list.

Mosho who has been on rampage claiming everything that M’membe owns has written to Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja asking him to issue an international arrest warrant that will see M’membe arrested.

He has also been to the courts of law where an arrest warrant for M’membe has been issued.

Mosho has been gathering everything in M’membe’s purporting it as Post Newspapers property.

The shady lawyer has also already confiscated the printing press belonging to M’membe’s wife Mutinta.

M’membe is currently out the country reportedly in the United States fearing for his life with state security agents routinely harassing him and his family after the closure of The Post Newspapers last year over a disputed tax dispute owed to the Zambia Revenue Authority.