Police Nab Tayali For Facebook Comment Accusing Police Chief Of Incompetence In Mongu Presidential Motorcade Saga

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested outspoken leader of the Economic and Equity Party (EEP), Chilufya Tayali in connection with his recent statement on his Facebook page against the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.
Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has told journalists in a media briefing that Tayali in his statement accused the I.G of covering his inefficiencies to Charge UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with treason.
Mwebantu News Media reports that It is also alleged that Tayali further insinuated that Mr. Kanganja planned what transpired in Mongu to kill the President.
“Yes, Chilufya Tayali was picked up yesterday in connection with his statement on his Facebook page against the Inspector General of Police where he stated that Mr Kakoma Kanganja was covering his inefficiencies to Charge HH with treason and further insinuated that Mr Kanganja planned what transpired in Mongu to kill the President,” Katongo says.
Tayali has since been charged with Libel contrary to section 191 of the Penal Code and is currently detained in Police custody
3 Comments
Djl
Mmmmhhh! Abengi balaingila but! Tulelileshafye
Lesa Simone
hummer where it hurts
Arrests are escalating hence the need to expand jails and police cells.
Chichi
Before you realize it, everybody will be detained. Signs of a failed state. Unpopular regimes use excessive powers with bloody violence, arbitrary arrests and rape to protect their hold on to power.
Since I have attaked the drunkard president, they should also find me and arrest me on a charge of telling off Chagwa that he’s a failure, an idiot and a murder.