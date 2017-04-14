Police Nab Tayali For Facebook Comment Accusing Police Chief Of Incompetence In Mongu Presidential Motorcade Saga

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested outspoken leader of the Economic and Equity Party (EEP), Chilufya Tayali in connection with his recent statement on his Facebook page against the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has told journalists in a media briefing that Tayali in his statement accused the I.G of covering his inefficiencies to Charge UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with treason.

Mwebantu News Media reports that It is also alleged that Tayali further insinuated that Mr. Kanganja planned what transpired in Mongu to kill the President.

“Yes, Chilufya Tayali was picked up yesterday in connection with his statement on his Facebook page against the Inspector General of Police where he stated that Mr Kakoma Kanganja was covering his inefficiencies to Charge HH with treason and further insinuated that Mr Kanganja planned what transpired in Mongu to kill the President,” Katongo says.

Tayali has since been charged with Libel contrary to section 191 of the Penal Code and is currently detained in Police custody