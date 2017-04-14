SACCORD Urge Judiciary To Resolve All UPND Electoral Disputes To Dilute Political Tension

The Southern Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has urged the courts of law to resolve all the electoral disputes involving the UPND to help dilute tension in the country.

Executive director Boniface Chembe said the outstanding electoral disputes in the courts of law have contributed to the continued tension that has split the country between supporters of the ruling PF and the UPND.

The arrest of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema who has been charged with treason has led to a volatile atmosphere although there has been no full blown chaos.

Chembe said that once the electoral disputes are resolved the country may have a chance to move on.

The UPND has been muscling its way in the courts over the disputed outcome of the August 11 2016 elections.

On September 15 the Constitutional Court ruled that it could not hear the UPND petition as the 14 day window had lapsed.

Since then the UPND has been in the High Court where they have been fighting for their right to be heard under their fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution.