Shalom Bus In Road Accident Peter Adamu | April 14, 2017 | 3 A passenger bus belonging to Shalom Bus Services has rammed into an 18 wheeler in Mazabuka in Southern Province. Police commissioner Bonny Kapeso has confirmed the accident but not fatality has been reported yet. | 3 3 Comments hummer where it hurts April 15, 2017 Don't hurriedly post articles, edit them . Reply Chichi April 15, 2017 More have been sacrificed by Edgar. This Edgar, how many lives is he going to sacrifice before he leaves office he's currently illegally occupying? Reply hummer where it hurts April 15, 2017 What time did this road mishap happen? Reply
