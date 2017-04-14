  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Shalom Bus In Road Accident
Headlines

Shalom Bus In Road Accident

|

A passenger bus belonging to Shalom Bus Services has rammed into an 18 wheeler in Mazabuka in Southern Province.

Police commissioner Bonny Kapeso has confirmed the accident but not fatality has been reported yet.

3 Comments

  1. hummer where it hurts

    Don’t hurriedly post articles, edit them .

    Reply

  2. Chichi

    More have been sacrificed by Edgar. This Edgar, how many lives is he going to sacrifice before he leaves office he’s currently illegally occupying?

    Reply

  3. hummer where it hurts

    What time did this road mishap happen?

    Reply

Leave a Reply