Letter: Pres. Lungu Should Not Plunge Zambia Into Chaos

The first time I witnessed police incompetence was in 1986 in Ndola when Zambians rejected Kaunda’s demonic, despotic régime. During those riots the police where impotent to intervene.
We have less than 50000 police officers in Zambia, against a population of 15 million citizens.
The Zambia police force have the capacity to arrest HH urinate on his bed steal his money and food. However we know that they have no capacity to contain Zambians when they erupt as they did in 1986 and last year when ritual killings where rife.
President Lungu should not plunge our nation into chaos just to score a few cheap political scores.
The difference between us and animals is our humanity, our decency our love and care for others.
Release HH let him go home to his wife and children he has suffered enough. Find it in your allegedly Christian hearts to have love mercy and compassion even for those you hate the most.
No one stays in state house forever.
Through your tyranny you have left destruction and pain in your wake.
My brother and comrade Fred Mmembe has been forced into exile by this brutal and merciless regime, depriving him of the comfort of his home and family.
If Zambians dont stand up to this dangerous and brutal régime.
Not too long from today our children in rags, on the the brink of death and starving will stand on our graves in chains and demand to know why we didn’t stand up to a tyrant who has now made them slaves in their mother land?
By Waziona Nkhwekwe Chirwa
Robson chilimba
hh is a free man let him go
chipepo sydney
zambia is not now a democlatic country,a guilt one alwas afraind.it’s true Hichilema is de president of Zambia.jst tel the nation, how much is neede 2 release HH? we ‘re goin 2 contribut.
PF member of parliament
Mr Chirwa, this is well articulate letter to lungu and also to the 15 million plus citizens. I wonder if lungu even remembers the 1986 riots. He knows about the history, but he has chosen not to, that’s why he has become so arrogant. He should also be reminded that he and his police are too few to contain the millions of citizens when any time soon they rise up and riot against his tyrany. As you have stated, state house is not his permanent home, but that one day he will leave it and stay with us out of it. Lungu what is your legacy when you leave office? How about the future of the youth, street kids, the economy etc. Do you think being president is about intimidating the opposition? You achieved arresting HH and as it is not enough, you have gone to also arrest Tayali. I hear Saviour Chishimba is also being threatened with death etc. Are we struggling for independence all over again? Pliz lungu, don’t take Zambians for granted, for you may not know what they are thinking. This letter by Comrade Chirwa should be taken as wake up call to rethink, put your house in order. Otherwise, you will leave a legacy worse than any of the presidents we have had since independence.
chiposa
Nkwekwe chirwa it seems you don’t know wat membe and hh have been ad are doing.you want hh to rule indirectly not considering law?you want membe not to pay the credits he has to pipo ad govt.you even command to release hh.watchout
PF member of parliament
bob
This man is not good at all
jk
Comment the arrest of HH has brought concerns internationally
Trespho Chitamfya
Rubbish
Warm blooded lunda
This is very correct chirwa.HH is also human and its not everyone who is happy with his arrest.Moreover all those charges against him are too much for him.Mmembe and the ZRA issue came because of political instability.Lungu should have the foresight,considering that these people who pretends to support him now wil reject him one day.This is zambia.
ndolesha
well articulated.posting on the net is not enough. what Edgar needs is an uprising. we will not allow Edgar to continue destroying our young democracy because of his selfish motives. dear Zambia’s let us stop Edgar from becoming a dictator. tomorrow Tuesday expect a big demonstration its systems go .ENOUGH is ENOUGH
hummer where it hurts
A slave in my ancestors’ land?,God forbid.l will grow teeth to bite if I don’t have any or a tail to whip.My freedom is central and GOD is aware of this.
dingo
ikaleni fye ba chirwa..dnt support lawlessness under th pretence of being an opposition party
What ever
But mwebantu muleunfwako this is not your WORLD,don’t be like North Korean president,live HH alone.
jobs mawere
His Excellency ECL fire all the police officers that were on duty to provide security to you on that fateful day. They are a danger to the nation.
Pf
But u people play with peace…
In Africa and the entire world no one can mess with a seating president…
It is a blessing that his still alive….. And please don’t underestimate the armed forces because this is not KK’s time things have changed…
Peace is our pride and mind u peace and conflict is nonpartizan
Harry Mbuzi
For me both ECL and HH are wrong, what HH did in Mongu was wrong and its one of the recipes for chaos in the country. On the other hand, the brutal entry into his house is uncalled for. Lets be objective on this issue not only blamming one side while puting blind eye on the other. My take is that every person is innocent until proven guilty so lets wait for the law to take its course thats when we can comment nicely.
kapatu villageer
This letter is MA Rubbish, the writer is dull. Why not tell mmembe and ichilema to respect the leadership of this country. Know this i we no normal Zambians will take to street over hh or mmembe. If they start respecting the laws of the country we shall respect them and support them for the betterment of great country Zambia, next write sensible things