Tutwa Ngulube Appeals Decision To Drop Him As PF DC Chair

Kabwe lawyer Tutwa Ngulube says he will challenge the decision by PF Secretary General Davies Mwila to drop him as chairperson of the disciplinary committee.

BELOW IS TUTWA NGULUBE’S STATEMENT

TUTWA RESPONDS TO HIS DISMISSAL AS AS OF LAWYER, APPEALS DECISION TO CENTRAL COMMITTEE AND ECL

Tutwa Responds

MY OFFICIAL RESPONSE TO THE ZNBC NEWS ABOUT TUTWA NGULUBE

Ladies and gentlemen, friends and relatives,allow me to quickly respond to your several inquiries about that news on znbc regarding my “dropping”.

I have learnt from friends and family that the Secretary General has issued a media statement regarding my representation of the Party and the Mazhandu family bus company. Mazhandu family bus company has not and never been in court with the party which is my employer but with RTSA a public body that has nothing to do with the PF my employer.

As a qualified lawyer of 10 years standing at the bar and 13 years experience my training is that I must be fearless and independent in my professional judgment and career. I am not and have never been served with any official correspondence or complaint from the Party whether they were unhappy with my association with the Mazhandu Family bus company a company that has been in existence even before I was born.

A lawyer shall not be intimidated or condemned for the choice he makes as regards his clients and friends. A lawyer should be ready to defend his ethics and client without fear of punishment or condemnation as I did.

Moreover, Mazhandu as a company did not cause the accident t but one of their drivers and the bus, which was insured.

Nevertheless, as a senior member of the party I was not informed of the decision made by the Secretary General of the party whom I have only worked with for a short period of time until I heard it from the media.

That as it may be, I pledge my total loyalty and support to the Republican and party president and thank him for according me the honour to serve the party and the nation at the highest levels.

I am extremely grateful to his Excellency for the exposure he accorded me to head the legal department of the party and to handle not only huge but sensitive matters against the party and mostly against him, most of which I concluded with talent skill and zeal in his favour.

I am still a member of Parliament for the KABWE central constituency and member of the Ruling party.

In line with the party constitution and section 26A of the employment Act, I will appeal the said decision to the Republican president and the Central committee.

For now I will respect the decision of the Secretary General and await the outcome of the Central committee.

Kind regards.

HON. TUTWA SANDANI NGULUBE (MP)

LEGAL COUNSEL

PATRIOT FRONT PARTY

ZAMBIA.