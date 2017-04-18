Police Link Kamwala, Chalimbana Fire To Politics

Speculation has riddled the fire that gutted over 120 shops in Kamwala Shopping area on Sunday night opening the possibility of politically instigated action.

While the police and fire experts yet to release their findings.

A group of senior government ministers led by Justice Minister toured the gutted market with Patriotic Front officials also in tow.

The Patriotic Front party alleged that the act may have been instigated by sympathizers of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) in retaliation to their incarcerated party president Hakainde Hichilema who is charged with treason.

Meanwhile, a part of Chalimbana University has been gutted by fire leaving property worth millions of kwacha burnt down.

The connection of the fire incidences has not been conclusively linked to the volatile political atmosphere in the country.