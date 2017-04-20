  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Kambwili Says “See You In 2021”
Headlines

Kambwili Says “See You In 2021”

|

Out of favour yet popular Patriotic Front founder Chishimba Kambwili has offered a rare hand of solidarity to incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

A once upon a time fierce critic of Hichilema and the UPND, Kambwili is sending a tender message to the opposition leader.

The Roan PF MP has also cautioned the ruling party against ill treating its opponents saying, “do not take it [arrest of Hichilema] as a victory because it’s beyond you and I.

“An opposition member is just as human as a ruling party member.”

Hichilema is slapped with a politically driven treason charge for allegedly refusing to yield to a presidential motorcade.

BELOW IS KAMBWILI’S STATEMENT

We tend to dance for joy when others are going through the toughest moments in their life, one street can house a wedding and a funeral on the exact same day. The moral of the story is that today it is me but tomorrow it might be you … let us not lose the core value of humanity.

Let the law take its course, but do not take it as a victory because it’s beyond you and I, an opposition member is just as human as a ruling party member, the battle lines are only drawn 3 months before an election, as at now election time is over, the battle was fairly won, there’s more to life than constant fighting. If your a doctor you should concentrate on saving lives, if your a lawyer concentrate on winning cases, if your a politician concentrate on serving the poor and needy, and most importantly if your a human being, empathise with your fellow beings.

See you in 2021, when the battle lines will be drawn again.

17 Comments

  1. Chichi

    Am taking a short break from this site to give time for my dissertation before I head to Zambia. I will be in Kitwe very soon, thus all Kitwe based dudes and babes should hook up. And for those asking for Facebook friendship can do so by sending me your username and will add you up.
    Thanks folks and see you soon.
    Signs cute Chichi girl.

    Reply

  2. Eric kay

    For fast time mamam

    Reply

  3. obress choonga

    This is becoming wise, these words are wise. I think he is becoming a human as well, keep it up Kambwili! Am beginning to like you.

    Reply

  4. Ku Lubemba ku Lwansase

    pilikiti pilikiti tanasha fikali. Ba HH balipona We vote ECL . sure if HH want to become a pr …. 2021 is near he should wait & respect ECL our president.

    Reply

  5. Boko Haram

    Political maroon.How come u are now speaking sense.Your days are gone, u insulted Tongas now u want sympathy.No one can trust u.kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

    Reply

  6. Lubingu Lwansase

    We vote ECL, HH must respect the rulling president also wait for coming election, ” pilikiti pilikiti tanasha fikali” Lol…

    Reply

  7. Moosa Phiri

    Nice comment by you hon Kambwili.

    Reply

  8. Ttt

    Well spoken sir!!

    Reply

  9. brownjay

    Here z one man who now knows that pf is at its decline under chakolwa lungu

    Reply

  10. patronea mwansa

    Bravo our kambwili. help us pray to God to free HH. bcoz He is pf no crime .

    Reply

  11. Joshua

    see you, young cobra. you are much better than jemason

    Reply

  12. Zambian Unit

    Wise Thoughts, Wise Words Honorable CK, This is Political Maturity. Am for your Opinion.

    Reply

  13. rasco

    What usually happens is that, “experience is the best teacher of all things” . Kambwili is talking from experience. For us old, who knew that KK would be behind bars, FTJ came in and immediately locked KK up. What followed later Was MWanawasa, who put Chiluba in misery, and yet they were good friends at one time or the other. Now we have LUNGU locking up HH and yet other Opposition leaders are observing what injustice is going on, Do you think whoever comes into power come 2021 would just watch LUNGU like that, No, they wii do something when they come in. So LUNGU must watch out. Lelo cili pamuzako, but mailo cili paiwe.

    Reply

  14. me

    Kambwili thinks about tomorrow,

    Reply

  15. Wise One

    Zambia Shall Be Well as Desired By The Almight Father in Heaven.

    Reply

  16. jackbunz

    Dr that’s what the brave people stands f, justice where it is required not for political gain

    Reply

  17. Kumawa

    Well meaning comments indeed see you 2021 the battle havent finish.

    Reply

Leave a Reply