Kambwili Says “See You In 2021”

Out of favour yet popular Patriotic Front founder Chishimba Kambwili has offered a rare hand of solidarity to incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.
A once upon a time fierce critic of Hichilema and the UPND, Kambwili is sending a tender message to the opposition leader.
The Roan PF MP has also cautioned the ruling party against ill treating its opponents saying, “do not take it [arrest of Hichilema] as a victory because it’s beyond you and I.
“An opposition member is just as human as a ruling party member.”
Hichilema is slapped with a politically driven treason charge for allegedly refusing to yield to a presidential motorcade.
BELOW IS KAMBWILI’S STATEMENT
We tend to dance for joy when others are going through the toughest moments in their life, one street can house a wedding and a funeral on the exact same day. The moral of the story is that today it is me but tomorrow it might be you … let us not lose the core value of humanity.
Let the law take its course, but do not take it as a victory because it’s beyond you and I, an opposition member is just as human as a ruling party member, the battle lines are only drawn 3 months before an election, as at now election time is over, the battle was fairly won, there’s more to life than constant fighting. If your a doctor you should concentrate on saving lives, if your a lawyer concentrate on winning cases, if your a politician concentrate on serving the poor and needy, and most importantly if your a human being, empathise with your fellow beings.
See you in 2021, when the battle lines will be drawn again.
17 Comments
Eric kay
For fast time mamam
obress choonga
This is becoming wise, these words are wise. I think he is becoming a human as well, keep it up Kambwili! Am beginning to like you.
Ku Lubemba ku Lwansase
pilikiti pilikiti tanasha fikali. Ba HH balipona We vote ECL . sure if HH want to become a pr …. 2021 is near he should wait & respect ECL our president.
Boko Haram
Political maroon.How come u are now speaking sense.Your days are gone, u insulted Tongas now u want sympathy.No one can trust u.kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
Lubingu Lwansase
We vote ECL, HH must respect the rulling president also wait for coming election, ” pilikiti pilikiti tanasha fikali” Lol…
Moosa Phiri
Nice comment by you hon Kambwili.
Ttt
Well spoken sir!!
brownjay
Here z one man who now knows that pf is at its decline under chakolwa lungu
patronea mwansa
Bravo our kambwili. help us pray to God to free HH. bcoz He is pf no crime .
Joshua
see you, young cobra. you are much better than jemason
Zambian Unit
Wise Thoughts, Wise Words Honorable CK, This is Political Maturity. Am for your Opinion.
rasco
What usually happens is that, “experience is the best teacher of all things” . Kambwili is talking from experience. For us old, who knew that KK would be behind bars, FTJ came in and immediately locked KK up. What followed later Was MWanawasa, who put Chiluba in misery, and yet they were good friends at one time or the other. Now we have LUNGU locking up HH and yet other Opposition leaders are observing what injustice is going on, Do you think whoever comes into power come 2021 would just watch LUNGU like that, No, they wii do something when they come in. So LUNGU must watch out. Lelo cili pamuzako, but mailo cili paiwe.
me
Kambwili thinks about tomorrow,
Wise One
Zambia Shall Be Well as Desired By The Almight Father in Heaven.
jackbunz
Dr that’s what the brave people stands f, justice where it is required not for political gain
Kumawa
Well meaning comments indeed see you 2021 the battle havent finish.