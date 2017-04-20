Tayali On Bail

‘Facebook’ freak Chilufya Tayali has been granted a K5, 000 bail on his criminal libel case brought against him by Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Tayali who heads the Economic and Equity Forum party has spent five days behind bars after his facebook posting alleging that Kanganja engineered the treason charges against the UPND president to mask his incompetence.

The former Zambian Voice director was bundled away by police and locked up at Kabwata Police station on Thursday last week.

Tayali is set to appear in court on 5th May 2017 for commencement of trial.

Magistrate Felix Kaoma granted Tayali bail after the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of criminal libel.