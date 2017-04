Former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili has survived a road traffic accident in Mwense area in Luapula Province.

Kambwili who is in Luapula Province on a private visit escaped unhurt with three other persons.

On January 15, 2017 Kambwili and his group of witnesses survived a road traffic accident along the Kapiri Lusaka road when he was heading to the party disciplinary hearing after he had been suspended.