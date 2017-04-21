Patson Daka Denies Barca B UEFA Final Spot

Patson Daka sent his club Redbull Salzburg in the finals of the UEFA Youth League Champions League finals with an 84th minute winner at the expense of Barcelona in a semi final played at the Colovray Stadium in Nyon.

With the match tied at 1-all Daka lurched on a Hannes Wolf low pass that he swept past Barcelona goal minder Sergi Puigi to send Salzburg in their first final at this level.

Jordi Mboula had scored for Barcelona in the 19th minute but Wolf cancelled out that goal in the 63rd minute.

Salzburg will wait for the winner between Real Madrid and Benfica for the final to be played on Monday.

The Austrian side came into this fixture with six wins from seven unbeaten games, a qualifying-high 25 goals scored and just three conceded, Salzburg have been the UEFA Youth League’s entertainers this term.

Barcelona won seven of their eight fixtures en route to Nyon, their only defeat coming against Borussia Monchengladbach on match day six when they had already qualified from the UEFA Champions League path.

Daka is one of the players Beston Chambeshi is counting on two lead Zambia at the U-20 FIFA World Cup Korea Republic 2017.

The 2017 Africa Cup Player of the Tournament will link up with the Zambian team in Spain.

He scored four goals at the Africa Cup with top scorer Luther Singh edge him having had more assists.

SOURCE: Fazfootball