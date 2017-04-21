Police Arrests 7 Suspected UPND Cadres In Kamwala

Police have arrested suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres that attempted to cause confusion in Kamwala area.

Alert Police officers moved in quickly when the cadres were causing confusion at Kamwala Market and arrested seven suspected UPND cadres.

Other cadres scampered away to the directions of Intercity Bus Stop and COMESA market in town causing panic by motorist who feared that a riot had began.

“They came with Pangas. We feared that they would harm us. We quickly closed our shops” a marketeer at Kamwala Market said.

UPND cadres are upset following the arrest of party leader Hakainde Hichilema who has been charged with treason.