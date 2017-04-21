Tutwa Ngulube Wins Mazhandu Bus Reinstatement

Patriotic Front MP and laweyer Tutwa Ngulube has successfully won reinstatement for his clients Mazhandu Bus Services.

Tutwa has since suffered demotion in the party for representing Mazhandu.

The lawyer remains a lawmaker for Kabwe Central. He has since appealed his demotion.

Today, government has lifted the ban for the licence of Mazhandu Family Bus Services after almost 3 months of Suspension.

On 31st of January, 2017, one of the company’s bus driven by Vincent Hangandu collided with a Freightliner truck belonging to Sandhu Transport around 05:40 hours on Great North road near Lwansimba between Kabwe and Kapiri Mposhi.

Nine (09) people died on the spot from both vehicles: seven (07) from the bus and two (02) from the truck. The 10th victim died at the hospital leaving several injured.

This prompted the Roads and Transport Service Agency to suspend the company from operating on the road on 2nd February, 2017.

Meanwhile, the lift of the ban comes with three conditions that include: 1) that the buses be submitted to RATSA for fitness tests, 2) that all the drivers undergo driving tests and 3) that the company complies with Safety first measures on the road by implementing all the necessary road traffic rules.