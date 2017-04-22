President Lungu Unveils Matero Hospital

President Edggar Lungu is on a marathon stretch unveiling developmental projects his government has delivered to the electorates.

The last seven days has seen him in Northern Province, Lusaka, Southern and back to Lusaka where he is showing the work of the Patriotic Front government.

After unveiling a similar project in Lusaka’s Chilenje township, President Lungu is now in Matero where another clinic in the capital is being upgraded to a level of a hospital after renovations.

“We are in Matero Township in Lusaka where I am commissioning the Matero level 1 Hospital,” a message posted on his Facebook page states.

Yesterday, President Lungu was delighted to be in Southern Province.

“I was greatly honored to officiate at this year’s North West Kooperatives (NWK) Agri Services National Field Day. During the event, I took time to tour the Nzenga Irrigation Project in Sinazongwe. I must say that I was very impressed with what I saw.

“Let me also pay special tribute to his Royal Highness for taking time to be part of the function. His presence is a clear testimony of the support he has towards developmental programmes in his respective chiefdoms.

“For this reason, Let me assure you all that my government will continue to provide necessary support to his Royal Highness and the people of this province.

“On the other hand, this event has served as a platform for farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector to exchange ideas on new and improved technologies. This has given farmers and other players in the sector the opportunity to showcase new agricultural innovations which in return will contribute to the nation’s increased agricultural production and productivity.

“I do understand that Sinazongwe and the entire valley area is ideal for growing cotton and other crops such as sorghum, Millet, Groundnuts, Fruits and vegetables. On that account, be assured of my government’s support in ensuring that we grow the agricultural sector in Sinazongwe,” he said.