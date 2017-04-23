Fred M’membe’s Post Newspaper Assets Auctioned

The auction of Fred M’membe‘s properties seized by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) over a disputed tax debt went on as planned with top grade equipment ransacked by a host of individuals carefully selected.
Properties among the trucks, newsprint, motor vehicles, printing press and office furniture were sold under a heavily guarded atmosphere.
The auction was conducted at the closed Post Newspapers offices on Bwinjimfumu road anad also on Lumumba road at the Industrial area.
There was a transformer, seven compressors, filling station at the courier plant, computers among the seized property.
The Zambia Revenue Authority appointed RDF auctioneers to sell all properties belong to the Post Newspapers and the fact that M’membe had gone to court challenging the process has counted for nothing with provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho given full rights to do as he pleases with the property.
President Edgar Lungu had made no secret of his wish to close down The Post Newspapers although he insists the process was not his creation but a legal one.
7 Comments
Constantino kabwe
Its good move and hw much thoz truck each cost
Assaf Zulu
Bravo! Keep it up GRZ. Let people learn to pay tax!
mtozi cwane
Ba ZR!
mtozi cwane
Does it mean that chichi goes out with hh? Am surprised the way she is supporting him like she is his. You should be mindful the way you insult president Lungu. Am not interested in any political part but I have respect for leaders . The Bible says so, regardless of how they acquired power we have just to respect them. Chichi repent now or go to hell and perish forever.
Prince Micheal dee
The Mighty M’mebe
bupe
People have lost employment which the post offered. What we have now are vulnerable street children and street parents.
tantwe
Good for the sadist to learn how it feels. He called FTJ a thief even in his death will stealing taxes as well