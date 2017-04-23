News In Brief: Man Reveals Motive In Shooting Son; Political Tension Dominates Events In Zambia

A compilations of events in brief

In Chipata an old man has claimed he shot his differently abled son two days because he as tired to look after him, but has failed. He says it was better to cut his life short because there would be no one to take care of his son if he died today or tomorrow.

Following a spate of fire that has gripped the country destroying property in millions of kwacha in Lusaka, Kabwe, Choma, Mongu and Livingstone, some sections of society are calling on the Head of State to declare State of Emergency. However, the opposition parties advised the government not to tamper with the freedom of Zambians.

Zambia Sugar Lt has announced losses arising from slowed production triggered by loashedding and a mini drought affeting the 2016 business year.

In Solwezi, the local authority in conjunction with the Ministry of Local Government has sourced $ 5 million to build a modern market, bus station and a three stars hotel. The Minister has apealled to the contractor to avoid shoddy work so that the new infrastructure can add value to the town of Solwezi.

The Lusaka City Council in conjunction with Animal Welfare Society has vaccinated more than 2000 dogs. A lot of people turned around and have been briefed about an outbreak of rabbis disease transmitted after dog bites.

In Ndola, the Copperbelt province has embarked on the construction of new airport with the constructor announced as “Avis International” a Chinese company has pledged to complete and the work within the time frame work. This project will create employment among youths in Ndola.