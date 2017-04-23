Rix Mweemba Is New FAZ Veep

The sun finally set on the Richard Kazala episode at Football House with the FAZ executive appointing Rix Mweemba as vice president of the association.

Kazala was expelled by the FAZ council last month after having been implicated in theft of money for match tickets for the Zambia versus Nigeria world cup qualifier.

Mweemba was who was serving as treasurer has been elevated with deputy secretary general Lombe Mbalashi co-opted as a committee member.

Under the new FAZ constitution, the position of treasurer has been abolished with responsibilities incorporated in the accounts office.

Rix Mweemba is new FAZ vice president

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has with immediate effect elevated FAZ treasurer Mr. Rix Mweemba to the position of FAZ vice president.

The Association reached the decision to appoint Mr. Mweemba to the position of vice president at an executive meeting held today at Football House.

Mr Mweemba assumes the role of FAZ vice president taking over from Mr Richard Kazala.

FAZ has further co-opted Mr Lombe Mbalashi as FAZ executive committee member. Mr Mbalashi has since relinquished his position as FAZ deputy general secretary.

