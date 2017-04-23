Savenda’s String Of Financial Scandals Exposed; Where Is The Anti Corruption Commission In Zambia?

A concerned citizen has written Zambia Reports alleging a private company known as Savenda Management Services Limited is at the centre of a financial scandal in which its owners has bribed senior judges at both the High and Supreme Court to cover up its numerous loans that are in default

The concerned citizen who has opted to remain anonymous has written to Zambia Reports expressing shock at the number of illegal activities Savenda are engaged in,

BELOW IS THE LETTER FROM A CONCERNED ZAMBIAN EXPOSING SAVENDA’S ILLS

I am extremely concerned with the system in Zambia. When you can have a company that has defaulted with a number of Banks and all of a sudden it’s the Banks fault? How possible is it that the same customer that has borrowed from different banks can default on all loans but still be seen as a morally upstanding organisation. This is baffling.

The organisation in question here is “Savenda Management Services Limited.” This organisation entered into an agreement with United Bank of Africa Zambia (UBA) Limited for an overdraft facility to the value of K7.5 billion for the purchase of 1000 S7 tablets and 5000 Huawei U8230 android mobile phones on 12 months guarantee from Huawei to supply to Airtel Zambia Limited with a third party mortgage as security.

Mr. Edman Iback Banda pledged the property stand number 197A/FF/1 Kasupe in Lusaka West as collateral for the Savenda debt. This loan was worth K7.5 million and Savenda defaulted in paying the Bank. The Bank then sued Savenda and Mr. Edman Iback Banda and had filed originating summons to recover K7,691,185,369.44 outstanding as at 30th September 2011, with interest and costs.

The High Court Judgment ruled in the Bank’s favour however Savenda and Mr. Banda appealed to the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Justice Hildah Chibomba in delivering her judgment said all grounds of appeal had been dismissed for want of merit as there was no dispute borrowing a K7.5 million loan from the Bank, which they defaulted. Sitting with Justices Evans Hamaundu and Roydah Kaoma, Justice Chibomba upheld the High Court Judgment in the case of Edman Iback Banda and Savenda Management Services Limited as 1st and 2nd appellant respectively, against United Bank of Africa Zambia Limited because there was no basis to fault the High Court Judge’s decision based on the affidavit evidence as provided before court.

The Supreme Court Judge said as a matter of fact, the two appellants did not dispute borrowing the money and that they defaulted repayment of the overdraft facility obtained in December 2010. The learned Judges considered the above issues and correctly analysed the affidavit evidence before them including the appellants’ evidence.

Neither did they dispute that the 1st appellant (Banda) pledged the property in question as security for the 2nd appellant’s debt and that a third party mortgage was made in favour of the respondent. Therefore, they found no basis upon which they could fault the learned High Court Judges decision.

This same organisation had obtained a facility from Stanbic Zambia for a lease buy back facility for a printing machine at a cost of K5.4 million. As per usual, they defaulted and on top of that, they had the nerve to sue Stanbic for K19.25 million for the Bank’s decision to “rightfully” listing them on CRB. One would wonder if they want to use this money to pay back the many debts. Is it even ethical to default and then sue?

What is happening to our country? Who is monitoring this? The Credit Reference Bureau? The Bankers Association of Zambia? The Bank of Zambia? The Judiciary?

Why don’t we all just get loans from Banks, default and then sue. Quick way of making money if you ask me. I’m just saying…

Concerned Citizen