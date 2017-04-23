Zesco United Pull Biggest FAZ Week 3 Result

Former champions Zesco United delivered the biggest scoreline in the FAZ Super Division Week 3 matches played yesterday to send a statement they mean business.

The Ndola side defeated Nchanga Rangers 4-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Lazarous Kambole and a goal each by Jackson Were and Idriss Mbombo handed Rangers a heavy beating coming on the back of a 1-0 victory over Nkana in the last round of matches.

Jackson Were got Zesco ahead from the penalty spot in the 13th minute while Kambole scored in the 34th and 45th minutes with Mbombo closing the day with a goal in the 64th minute.

The win pushes Zesco United into second position after having swept aside Konkola Blades 2-0 in a rescheduled week one fixture that was played on Wednesday.

Elsewhere Lumwana Radiants shot to the summit of the MTN/FAZ Super Division league after having beaten hitherto leaders Choma Eagles via a 2-0 score.

Goals from Hillary Bwalya and Hosea Silwimba condemned Eagles to their first defeat.

Lumwana Radiants now have seven points having beaten Forest Rangers 1-0 in the opening fixture before drawing 1-all with Red Arrows in week two.

(In pictures Images from the Napsa Stars versus Nkana match and Lusaka Dynamos v Buildcon)

FULL WEEK THREE RESULTS:

22/04/17

Napsa Stars 0-2 Nkana

Zesco United 4-1 Nchanga Rangers

Nkwazi 1-1 Power Dynamos

Lusaka Dynamos 0-0 Buildcon

City of Lusaka 1-2 Konkola Blades

Kabwe Warriors 0-1 Forest Rangers

Real Nakonde 1-3 Red Arrows

Lumwana Radiants 2-0 Choma Eagles

SUNDAY

23/04/17

Green Buffaloes v Nakambala

Zanaco v Mufulira Wanderers