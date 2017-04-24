Bonny Kapeso Reportedly Abandons His Home; Petrol Bomb Allegedly Planted At His Hideout

Southern Province police commissioner Bonny Kapeso has reportedly abandoned his residence for a hideout following remarks he had imposed “curfew” in the region and threatened to “break the legs of anyone agitating anarchy”.

Kapeso is believed to have identified Crystal Lodge in Choma as his hideout at which a suspected petrol bomb was planted to allegedly target him.

The former Zambia Police spokesperson who has served other regions before being deployed to Southern Province has is being perceived as an enemy of the opposition in the region.

Kapeso recently condemned his subordinates for issuing a permit to opposition party members UPND who held a solidarity march for their leader Hakainde Hichilema. Hichilema is currently languishing in jail after being slapped with a treason charge which is non-bailable.

Hichilema hails from Southern Province where enjoys nearly 90 percent support.

According to sources, Kapeso’s heavy handed approach with Hichilema’s supporters is becoming very upopular in the region.

Last week Kapeso’s motor vehicle was involved in a road accident with President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade. The accident almost claimed the life of police rider who was acting as a sweeper. Foul play has not been ruled out, according to sources.

The accident came days after Kapeso issued a stern warning to anyone agitating violence in the region.

BELOW IS KAPESO’S COMMENT

“I have instructed my officers to break you and leave you at the hospital. And if the hospital asks you to get a police report, the officers will ask you where you got injured from and then lock you in cells.

“Most of you will be injured and so I have declared a curfew starting from 23:00 hours today (Thursday). I have not come to play games and my bone crushers will not hesitate to enforce order.

“I am the commander of Southern Province. I am a very good person but if you push me to the edge, you will see what will happen.”

Catholic bishops yesterday issued a statement warning the country’s peace is fragile. They advised ruling party officials to approach the prevailing political tension with maximum caution because the country was turning into a dictatorship.