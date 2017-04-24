M’membe’s Auctioned Property Covers 10% of Debt-Mosho

Post Newspapers in liquidation tormentor in Chief Lewis Mosho say K7.4 million was raised from the auction of part of Fred M’membe’s seize property on Saturday.

Mosho said that the money raised covers about 10% of the total debt that M’membe’s empire owes to creditors.

M’membe’s media empire built over 27 years has been brought down under the watch of President Edgar Lungu stewardship although the Head of State denies any involvement.

Mosho has warned that no one should be making sentiments on the matter as it is still before the courts of law.

He also denied that President Lungu had played any part in the disposal of Post Newspapers assets.

The auction saw property like trucks, compressors, office equipment, a generator, filling station at the plant was sold under a heavily guarded process.