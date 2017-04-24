Pres. Lungu Alleges: VJ Is Leading Campaigns Of Zambia Is On Fire Stories

President Edgar Lungu is disappointed with stories alleging that Dr. Vernon Mwaanga was linked to the international campaign against Zambia.
President Lungu regretted that Dr. Mwaanga is allegedly going round the country telling people lies that Zambia is on fire.
President Lungu later requested to hold a meeting with Dr. Mwaanga to get further clarification on the matter.
According to the Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda, the meeting between the Head of State and Dr. Mwaanga has since taken place.
Chanda says the President has since held a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Mwaanga in order to get to the truth of the matter.
During the meeting, the President and the veteran politician discussed a wide range of issues emphasising the need for dialogue and national unity.
And President Lungu has today sworn in three Zambian Diplomats to Malawi, Democratic Republic of Congo and the United Nations.
Those sworn -in are former Minister of Education Minister Dr John Phiri who has been appointed and sworn in as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Malawi while Friday Nyambe has been sworn in as Zambia’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Lazarous Kapambwe as Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
President Lungu said Zambia has been and is a peaceful nation since attaining her independence over 50 years ago and remains committed to upholding the tenets and principles of democracy.
President Lungu has also challenged Zambian envoys in missions abroad to be wary of their private and official conduct because they will be judged based on that.
He urged the Diplomats to defend Zambia’s sovereignty diligently serve the people home and abroad just as they defend the republican constitution when taking oath.
The Head of State congratulated appointees and wished them well in their duty.
In a separate interview, Zambia’s Ambassador to Malawi Dr John Phiri disclosed that he will explore more avenues in key sectors of the economy to benefit the Zambian people.
The trio Zambian envoys pledged to deliver to the aspirations of the Zambian people.
SOURCE: ZANIS
Napoleon
There nothing wrong with Mr Mwaanga contributing to our politics.In fact Mr Edgar lungu has become an isle by not ensuring dialo gue with the opposition.Our rights have been undermined by the p.f government.We the Zambian people want the p.f to fulfil the promises made during the elections.The onus is on Mr lungu to ensure that we have good roads,drugs in hospitals and proper education facilities.
juezzy
Comment hhhmm the way the Head of State held that meeting with ba Venom should be the same way he should hold a meeting with this so called chi chimbwi when she is locked up like a skunk in prison, or sorry not prison but a cage to suit her wild nature of skunkism.
juezzy
777
Pentecostal fire only. Doing wonders in Zambia. Shalom.
gift handa
Wish the guyz well on there jobs
jbowa
Comment: If the country is not on fire why is he denying opposition chance to hold rallies?
Prisona
Ohhhhhhhhh okey
Time time
One teacher one pupil one pen and one book can do something good to a wise person.
Time time
Time time
SIYUNDA SIMAKANDO SIMALOYA
Oooooooooyah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
fest
for sure everything with lungus leadership is impossible.and the country is on fire because of his thieft, and ignorance he is running the country with dictatorship. ended pfool is misleading the country Zambia..
wile
The truth hates .
jumpter
Boma yiyanganepo
zoro
Bushit
Chichi
Senior Citizen
I can only pray that uncle VJ has not stopped that low to sign up to such unpatriotic role. It would be the most difficult predicament to forgive. Such would be a flawed decision. Politics must have boundaries allowing national interest to take precedence over personal motivations.