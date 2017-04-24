Pres. Lungu Alleges: VJ Is Leading Campaigns Of Zambia Is On Fire Stories

President Edgar Lungu is disappointed with stories alleging that Dr. Vernon Mwaanga was linked to the international campaign against Zambia.

President Lungu regretted that Dr. Mwaanga is allegedly going round the country telling people lies that Zambia is on fire.

President Lungu later requested to hold a meeting with Dr. Mwaanga to get further clarification on the matter.

According to the Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda, the meeting between the Head of State and Dr. Mwaanga has since taken place.

Chanda says the President has since held a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Mwaanga in order to get to the truth of the matter.

During the meeting, the President and the veteran politician discussed a wide range of issues emphasising the need for dialogue and national unity.

And President Lungu has today sworn in three Zambian Diplomats to Malawi, Democratic Republic of Congo and the United Nations.

Those sworn -in are former Minister of Education Minister Dr John Phiri who has been appointed and sworn in as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Malawi while Friday Nyambe has been sworn in as Zambia’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Lazarous Kapambwe as Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

President Lungu said Zambia has been and is a peaceful nation since attaining her independence over 50 years ago and remains committed to upholding the tenets and principles of democracy.

President Lungu has also challenged Zambian envoys in missions abroad to be wary of their private and official conduct because they will be judged based on that.

He urged the Diplomats to defend Zambia’s sovereignty diligently serve the people home and abroad just as they defend the republican constitution when taking oath.

The Head of State congratulated appointees and wished them well in their duty.

In a separate interview, Zambia’s Ambassador to Malawi Dr John Phiri disclosed that he will explore more avenues in key sectors of the economy to benefit the Zambian people.

The trio Zambian envoys pledged to deliver to the aspirations of the Zambian people.

SOURCE: ZANIS