Judge Chitabo Denies UPND Application

The opposition UPND has hit a snag in their quest to have High Court judge Mwila Chitabo recuse himself from hearing their right to be heard case in the thrown out presidential petition.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba are challenging the Constitutional Court’s decision to throw out their petition in September last year after the 14 day window to hear it lapsed.

The UPND shifted the battleground to the High Court seeking the High Court to rule that their right to be heard was violated.

Along the way they picked up a quarrel with the presiding judge whom they have labelled partisan and incompetent forcing them to demand that he recuses himself from the case but he has ruled that they have failed to prove sufficient grounds for him to step aside.

Lusaka High Court judge Mwila Chitabo has thrown out an application for recusal in a case where UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba are challenging the ConCourt’s failure to hear their presidential petition.

Judge Chitabo has thrown out the application saying Hichilema and Mwamba had palpably failed to establish their indictment of bias, animosity, prejudice or other charges.

“The application fails and it is hereby dismissed,” he stated in his ruling.

The matter is expected to come up on May 16, 2017 at 10:00 hours for setting of the date for hearing of the respondents’ notice of intention to raise preliminary issues.

Hichilema who is currently remanded in custody on a charge of treason and his deputy Mwamba have been fighting on all fronts over their claim that they were robbed of victory in the August 11 elections.