Nevers Attacks Bishop Joshua Banda, Other Pentecostal Clergy

MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba launched a scurrilous attack of some of the most recognizable men of the cloth for not sharing his political opinion.
Mumba, who is in bed with the opposition UPND, has said that clergymen like Bishop Joshua Banda (Northmead Assemblies of God), Pukuta Mwanza (Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia) and Reverend Alfred Ndhlovu (BIGOCA are a shame to the Pentecostal flock for merely holding an opinion different from him.
He alleged that the trio was among men of the cloth that had sold out to the ruling party and had hired themselves as jukeboxes of the Patriotic Front.
“Men like Bishop Joshua Banda, Reverend Pukuta Mwanza and Bishop Ndhlovu who have been extremely vocal in saying that this government is from God. What are they supporting? Their stance has made us the Pentecostal church be a shame,” he said.
Mumba said that it was shameful that some members of the clergy had failed to stand up and fight alleged injustices perpetuated by the ruling Patriotic Front.
He praised the Catholic Church for their stern pastoral letter that labelled President Edgar Lungu’s government a dictatorship.
Mumba said that the Catholic Church had provided a voice of reason amidst dark times in the political arena.
8 Comments
zedoc
Iyee ine uluse ku kabwa!!! Ba Mumba do not disparage your fellow pentecostals because of your hunger and desire to eat from a government job. As a Catholic, I can assure you the position of the Catholic Bishops is not shared by the Catholic Laity as it gives a one-sided stance of the current situation.
Chisenga
IYEEE…. BA MUMBA ULUSE INE. IS THIS WHAT HAS BECOME OF THIS FORMER MAN OF GOD. HE HAS REMAINED A SHELL OF HIMSELF. HE IS LITERALLY SHARING HIS BED WITH THE DEVIL NOW. THATS WHY SOME PEOPLE SAY THAT CHRISTIANS SHOULD NOT INVOLVE THEMSELVES IN PARTISAN POLITICS. ITS A BIG SHAME. NOW A FREE MASON HAS BECOME HIS FRIEND. ROMAN CATHOLICISM WHICH WAS FOUGHT BY THE PROTESTANT IS NOW PRAISED BY THIS MAN. MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON NEVERS MUMBA.
jackchan
the catholic bishops have not said lungu is a dictator
chichi
You cant get a strong statement from the Pentecostal because they are in that business for silver and gold for which Edgar is their best source. The most greedy people on earth are the Pentecostal. They steal from their flock, build mansions and estates while their flock keep swimming in poverty and disease. Look at Bishop Imakando’s mansion. Doe he have a job to build such a church? And these poor and cursed black souls have surrendered all their hard earnings to these silly greedy pastors. They are not good for you. Follow Jesus and his teachings then you will get the most befitting rewards. Why should Africa be a subject of imperialism using religion? The missionary used the bible to colonize Africa. The pastors are using the bible to steal from the people. They lie to them that they will get richer and their bank accounts will multiply a million time. How come I have money and my family is super rich yet we have never given a dine to any of these scam pastors. I can travel wherever I want, eat what I want, dress what I want and choose a life style that I want. Wake up you cursed race.
Signs cute chichi girl
chichi
Hello guys, how are you doing?
Am still on vacation here in SA before I proceed to Zambia. It’s sunny and hot here in Cape Town I guess a great weather for beach. I will be in my bikini this weekend at the beach.
For those still wishing to send their Facebook details so that I add them up should email me on chichicute2017@gmail.com.
Thanks guys. Love you all including my nasty rivals.
Signs cute chichi girl
x-ray
all what pentcoast churches want is tithe.They are afraid to say right or wrong things.
ndolesha
Mumba is very right those jukeboxes even went to an extend of forming what they called Christians for Lungu .they have sold themselves to the devil fuck hypocrites
vuyo
THE LOST SHEEP STILL WONDERING IN THE WILDERNESS , ITS COLD BA MUMBA KANSHI MWAKULASABAILAFYE , SO IF WE DONT SUPORT YOUR STUPIDITY NINSHI WE ARE A SHAME? YOU ARE A DISGRACE TO CHURCHES AS WELL AS TO GOD SO DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND SHUT UP, PLUS YOU ARE JUST COSTING THE UPDN MORE VOTES NOW, A CLEVER PERSON WOULDN’T DARE START A FIGHT WITH PENTECOSTAL CHURCHES THEY ARE WAY TOO BIGGER THAT THE STUPID PARTISAN CATHOLIC STANISTS.
YOU STILL DONT KNOW POLITICS MUDALA, AWE SURE FILEKENIFYE MWAFILWA