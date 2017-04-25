Policeman Shoots Bus Driver Dead

Another police officer has landed himself in trouble after allegedly shooting a bus driver in the stomach for a traffic offence.
The incident this afternoon after a driver who was evading heavy traffic in Kamwala area came face to face with traffic police who stopped him.
After being cornered, the driver and the police officers had an altercation with the law enforcement officers asking for cars to the minibus hiace to which the driver refused.
As the altercation grew heated the police officer fired his gun hitting the driver in the stomach leaving passengers of the bus stunned as the officers sped off the scene.
The injured driver was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital with the identity of the police officer who fired the gun yet to be established.
Police and bus drivers have had spats that have led to injury with a bus driver running over a female constable last year.
5 Comments
johnny
no one is above the law everyone is equal according to the constitution of zambia,
The police officer should be arrested according to the law why should he shoot instead of just try to catch that person and do what is relevant for a police to do.
Let him meet the consquences.
police officer
to bad i feel sorry
chichi
This is Edgar’s government where the only development is blood. This killing of a driver by Edgar’s militia is very suspicious. It looks like the driver has been sacrificed by Edgar’s long non ending thirsty for blood. Edgar is using all sort of tricks to continue getting his blood wherever he can get it. There are too many guns and so much killing under his leadership. Strangely, the poor cursed souls dont find anything wrong with it. We dont take shit in UK and as such these will be grounds for a revolution. Edgar’s balls are too small to manage an economy of this magnitude. He is in it for stealing, killing and partying when his subjects are suffering. What a stinking mouthed leader!
signs cute chichi girl
ndolesha
what good can come out of Zambia with Lungu as president? people are frustrated everywhere and such are the results