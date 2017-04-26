Brace For Biting Cold Season, Zambians Urged

Zambians should brace for harsh cold season, says Professor Joseph Kanyanga from the Zambia Meteorological Department.
He says Zambia has not been spared from global warming which has influenced climatic change which is likely to affect the agriculture sector.
Meanwhile, Ministry of health spokesperson Dr Kennedy Malama has cautioned members of the public to take primary health care in order to avoid diseases that come with the season.
