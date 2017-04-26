GBM In India For Knee Treatment

UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba has travelled to India for specialist treatment on his knee. A member of the UPND legal team who preferred to remain anonymous told Journalists in Lusaka that Mr Mwamba flew out of the country last week.

The source said Mwamba was expected to undergo surgery on his knee which should keep him in India for at least two weeks.

Rumours have surfaced on the whereabouts of the UPND strongman after he missed party leader Hakainde Hichilema’s two recent court appearances in the case he is facing treason.

He was missed his own court case last week in a matter in which he has been charged with threatening violence after he allegedly threatened to go after President Edgar Lungu’s throat.

Some PF sympathizers have been spreading rumours that Mwamba has fled to Mauritius fearing arrest abandoning Hichilema at a critical time.

But the source said Mamba will soon be returning back home after surgery.

“All I can tell you is that he has travelled to India on a medical trip on his knee. We might require surgery there. His family has requested that we allow them some privacy as you know medical issues are very private,” the source said.