Hichilema Returns To Court Amid Reports Of Ill Health; Denied Medical Attention

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is expected back in court today as his non-bailable charge drags amid reports he had contracted a chest infection at Lusaka Central Prison.

The UPND presiden has reportedly been denied access to medical attention and was by yesterday afternoon said to be pale and extremely weak.

“Our President was not taken to the hospital today by 16.00 hours. Family who have seen him say he appears to have a chest infection and severe body pains,” the UPND spokesperson said late yesterday. “He is coughing and sometimes having difficulties in breathing.”

Kakoma said prison authorities gave a lame excuse that no doctor has given a recommendation for Hichilema to be taken to the hospital.

Last week, the Lusaka magistrate ruled that Hichilema was entitled to medical attention by doctors at a hospital of his choice.

“The refusal to grant him that right is a clear violation of his rights as a detainee to medical attention and constitutes contempt of court,” said Kakoma.

The matter comes up at 9:00 hours in the subordinate court.