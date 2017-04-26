Hichilema Treason Charge Incompetent – Magistrate

The treason charge against UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has been referred to the High Court as the magistrate court has no powers to quash such an indictment.

Magistrate Greenwell Malumani lashed out at the prosecution team labelling the treason charge incompetent as it lacked specifics on the planned overt action to overthrow the government.

Malumani ruled that the state failed to show any overt act that Hichilema and his co-accused were involved in to try and overthrow the government.

He also scolded the prosecution team for having erroneously stated that it was the government of President Edgar Lungu rightly pointing out that it was the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

Magistrate Malumani however said that the magistrate court had no jurisdiction to quash a treason charge and therefore referred it to the High Court

Meanwhile the state stuck to their treason mantra amending their indictment stating that the opposition leader wanted to declare himself President of the Republic of Zambia at the Kuomboka Ceremony in Mongu.

The court allowed the prosecution team to submit an amended indictment that will be heard by the High Court.

The magistrate court separated the treason charge from other charges that include obstructing the presidential motorcade and using insulting language.

Hichilema has pleaded not guilty to the indictments that will be dealt by the subordinate court with the treason charge headed to the High Court.

According to the fresh indictment, the overt acts added are as follows that on April 5, 2017 Hichilema together with others conspired to mobilise an advance party to ensure that he was to be accorded the status of President of the republic of Zambia at the Kuomboka Ceremony in Mongu.

They also allege that on April, 8, 2017 Hichilema and 60 other unknown people endangered the life of President Edgar Lungu by driving side by side on the Mongu Limulunga road.