Hichilema Treason Charge Incompetent – Magistrate

The treason charge against UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has been referred to the High Court as the magistrate court has no powers to quash such an indictment.
Magistrate Greenwell Malumani lashed out at the prosecution team labelling the treason charge incompetent as it lacked specifics on the planned overt action to overthrow the government.
Malumani ruled that the state failed to show any overt act that Hichilema and his co-accused were involved in to try and overthrow the government.
He also scolded the prosecution team for having erroneously stated that it was the government of President Edgar Lungu rightly pointing out that it was the Government of the Republic of Zambia.
Magistrate Malumani however said that the magistrate court had no jurisdiction to quash a treason charge and therefore referred it to the High Court
Meanwhile the state stuck to their treason mantra amending their indictment stating that the opposition leader wanted to declare himself President of the Republic of Zambia at the Kuomboka Ceremony in Mongu.
The court allowed the prosecution team to submit an amended indictment that will be heard by the High Court.
The magistrate court separated the treason charge from other charges that include obstructing the presidential motorcade and using insulting language.
Hichilema has pleaded not guilty to the indictments that will be dealt by the subordinate court with the treason charge headed to the High Court.
According to the fresh indictment, the overt acts added are as follows that on April 5, 2017 Hichilema together with others conspired to mobilise an advance party to ensure that he was to be accorded the status of President of the republic of Zambia at the Kuomboka Ceremony in Mongu.
They also allege that on April, 8, 2017 Hichilema and 60 other unknown people endangered the life of President Edgar Lungu by driving side by side on the Mongu Limulunga road.
edwin Muwamba
mauden shula
The truth is the treason charge will never stand the test of time.HH does not even need a lawyer to win this one. This is why many are of the opinion that there is abuse of power by the state in this instance. That is not to say HH has not been causing unnecessary mischief and creating unwarranted anxiety in the nation. Conclusion: HH SHOULD STOP TOYING WITH THE PEACE OF THIS NATION AND PF SHOULD NOT BE VINDICTIVE BY BRINGING A FLAMED UP TREASON CHARGE JUST TO ENSURE HH IS LOCKED UP DURING TRIAL BECAUSE TREASON IS NOT BAILABLE.
wheels
what kind of wanting to charge a person is that please l see that the case is none starter let’s just continue politiking freely there’s nothing to fear ba pf mwaliwina kale what else do you want to win kanshi
mtozi cwane
How true is it that the opposition leader wanted to declare himself as a President at kuomboka ceremony? Govt let’s find means of developing mother Zambia. Not everyday dealing with people that are not in the steering room. Leave them, they are just disturbing u.
never mind
Chichi
This treason stuff is making Edgar look more stupid and dull. He has made it possible for Zambia to earn such a bad name internationally. It just confirms that Edgar’s head is empty. I can’t imagine how this fool thinks. He’s really an idiot that should never have been born. We’re fed up of him. When is he dying anyway? I pray for his sudden death which no doubt is not too far since Zambia has a reputation of losing presidents in office.
ak75
Competent lawyers failing to understand the case. An indication that it was planned in advance .
pj
We don’t have judicial in Zambia. What a shame.
Palata Minina
We will see we need th the judgement
Mêrlïñ H²
Unbelievable. HH is winning the case no matter what.
Smith
Wooooow am happy the case has been taken to the high court.
And hope the case will keep on being adjourned till he becomes sick being in prison.
North Western
He he some of u if chichi insults, a lot of word are being spoken by idiot vision less supporters. From me now, who ever is offended is free to go and tell the dog chikala or chakola whatever u call but me I don’t Care Remember what i said sometimes back that chikala and his advisor are not circumcised.See the outcome today now if the might President HH goes to court things again will turn. Ok am waiting from my President to hear what he will say.