PF Wins Masaiti Council By-Election; Picks Rural Ward

The ruling Patriotic Front’s Christine Chande has been crowned Council Chairperson for Masaiti in Copperbelt rural after yesterday’s by-election.
In addition to the Masaiti victory, the ruling part has also won Kasamba Ward in Nchelenge.
Chande polled 7781 votes against UPND’s 5375.
Two female candidates were battling it out for the Council seat in Masaiti District which was previously held by the oppositon UPND.
The Masaiti seat fell vacant after the court nullified the election of UPND’s Edward Musamba.
The election was petitioned by PF’s Patrick Zulu who lost the seat during the 2016 general elections.
Chande appeared to have edged and the UPND’s Anne Matutu. Masaiti has a total of 53,358 registered voters.
In Kasamba, the PF scooped the seat with about 500 votes.
BELOW ARE THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS OBTAINED
PF – Aaron Tende-1057
UPND – Bwalya Nsakasha-646
Total votes cast 1757
Rejected 37
MASAITI COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON BY-ELECTION
Luansobe ward
PF 327
UPND 205
ISHITWE WARD
PF 305
UPND 80
Majariwa ward
PF 754
UPND 261
TOTAL SO FAR
PF 1380
UPND 546