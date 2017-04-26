PF Wins Masaiti Council By-Election; Picks Rural Ward

The ruling Patriotic Front’s Christine Chande has been crowned Council Chairperson for Masaiti in Copperbelt rural after yesterday’s by-election.

In addition to the Masaiti victory, the ruling part has also won Kasamba Ward in Nchelenge.

Chande polled 7781 votes against UPND’s 5375.

Two female candidates were battling it out for the Council seat in Masaiti District which was previously held by the oppositon UPND.

The Masaiti seat fell vacant after the court nullified the election of UPND’s Edward Musamba.

The election was petitioned by PF’s Patrick Zulu who lost the seat during the 2016 general elections.

Chande appeared to have edged and the UPND’s Anne Matutu. Masaiti has a total of 53,358 registered voters.

In Kasamba, the PF scooped the seat with about 500 votes.

BELOW ARE THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS OBTAINED

PF – Aaron Tende-1057

UPND – Bwalya Nsakasha-646

Total votes cast 1757

Rejected 37

MASAITI COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON BY-ELECTION

Luansobe ward

PF 327

UPND 205

ISHITWE WARD

PF 305

UPND 80

Majariwa ward

PF 754

UPND 261

TOTAL SO FAR

PF 1380

UPND 546