Police Arrest 4 UPND Youth Leaders In “Political Fire” Investigations

Police in Lusaka has arrested three UPND youth leaders linked to a spate of fire that has griped the country in the wake of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s arrest.

Those arrested are Remmy Mukuba, aged 35 of Kamwala South who is UPND Provincial Youth Vice Treasurer, Fabian Mwanza Lubona, aged 23, of Kanyama compound, Martin Muchindu,35 of Chilulu Garden, a UPND Youth Provincial Trustee for Lusaka Province, Kelvin Mwansa Mupulisa, 30 of Makeni Villa who is UPND Information Publicity Secretary for Ward 10, Kanyama Constituency.

Buildings in Zambia have recently been set on fire in politically motivated action following the arrest of Hichilema who is charged with treason and remanded in custody.

One bow and three arrows;

Two brown plastic bottles of potassium permanganate;

A small paper containing some black powder;

Four (4) rechargeable batteries;

One (1) mega phone;

Three (3) empty grain bags;

One (1) chitenge material for Patriotic Front;

One (1) blue 5 litre empty container smelling petrol;

Eight (8) small paper flags for the United Party for National Development;

A bottle of Glycerine,

Two paper tubes and some match sticks. They are currently detained in police custody and investigations are still underway.

You may wish to note that a combination of some of the substances found on these suspects can cause an instant explosion or fire

Meanwhile, we have apprehended a male person identified as Geofrey Lumingu aged 34 of Garden House for conspiring with other persons via social media to incite violence.

In his posting, the accused person incited other persons to recruit people with military training or any other persons to begin capturing senior government officials and Patriotic Front officials.

He has been charged with seditious Practices contrary to section 51(1)(a) and section 60 (1) (i) of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

He is currently detained in Police custody and will appear in.

