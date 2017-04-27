Hichilema Arrives At Court; Chiefs Mukuni & Hamusonde In The Gallery

A high-powered delegation of traditional leaders from Southern Province have arrived at the Magistrate Court in Lusaka to render solidarity to incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The traditional leaders from Southern Province are Chief Mukuni and Chief Hamusonde who have taken position in court.

In the introduction to court, prosecutors announced another set of team members that had joined them in prosecuting the case.

Hichilema arrived 45 minutes ago to take up his position in the dock where fresh charges were slapped on him after another magistrate dismissed the charge sheet of treason as incompetent yesterday.

David Simusamba has taken over the matter from Greenwell Malumani but defence lawyers still insists that the matter be referred to the High Court.

As Simusamba walked into court, UPND sympathisers audibly murmured “cadre! cadre! cadre” in reference to a rather innocent posts on Facebook he published last year announcing winner of the presidential election won by President Edgar Lungu.

There is tight security at court with state operatives reportedly threatening UPND members with smartphones that they risked having them confiscated.