Magistrate Simusamba Aborts Court After Hichilema Supporters Call Him Cadre

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s hope to see the outside world has suffered a major blow this morning after a furious magistrate David Simusamba abruptly adjourned the matter to next week Thursday.

Simusamba reacted angrily to murmurs “Cadre! Cadre! Cadre!” by suspected UPND supporters in the gallery.

The magistrate has instead punished Hichilema for the ‘sins’ of his supporters. By next week, Hichilema would be heading towards a month behind bars for a non-bailable offence.

The opposition leader was arrested three weeks ago and is charged with treason among other offences.