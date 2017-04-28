Editor’s Note: Response To Mr. Amos Chanda’s Feedback

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda issued a statement yesterday expressing his opinion regarding an article titled “Lungu breathes fire on Catholics,” allegedly published by Zambia Reports.

Our publication endeavours to reliably and fairly report events of public interest in the country, and we welcome feedback and open discussion from all citizens and concerned parties.

It must be noted; however, that our publication has not carried any article referenced in the statement issued by the press office at State House.

The publication takes into account of only two articles published in relation to the Catholic Bishops since Sunday. These are the Pastoral Letter which was widely circulated and an opinion urging Zambians to pay attention to the contents of letter by the bishops both of which can be accessed on our website and Facebook Page.

Further, the Zambia Reports housestyle carries the title of the Head of State as a prefix both in the headline and body of any article.

We are duly grateful to our readers, all well wishers and Zambians in general for the support rendered over the years.

Below is the full text of the statement from the Special Assistant.

STATE HOUSE REFUTES ZAMBIA REPORTS FAKE STORY

LUSAKA, (Thursday, April 27, 2017)­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­—— In the light of the poisoned media environment where unprofessional practices have become rampant, State House has taken this unprecedented step to react to a false social media story published by the Zambia Reports alleging that the President has threatened the Catholic Church in Zambia.

The story on Zambia Reports published this morning captioned “Lungu breathes fire on Catholics,” is simply false as neither the President nor his spokesperson have made any such statements anywhere.

The President has taken note of the Statement issued by Lusaka Diocese Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu and will in due course engage with Church mother bodies to discuss any matter of national concern.

The President takes the view that he will speak to the Church, traditional rulers civil society and various other interest groups to discuss matters of national interest and would therefore not be breathing fire on anybody.

“Ordinarily it is not the culture of State House to respond to any social media stories however false, but given the fairly objective disposition Zambia Reports have shown over the years, a real possibility exists that the falsehood it has published today may be construed by the unsuspecting public to be the truth.”

“It is with considerable regret that State House has noted the rapid descent of the Zambia Reports into a virtue scandal sheet and platform for conveyance of falsehoods.”

State House wishes to urge Editors of Zambia Reports to exercise caution and take advantage of the open door policy of the Press Office to clarify any information regarding the Presidency before they publish.

“When parties, either public or private assert their rights to protect themselves against the reckless conduct by some media outlets and others, the same people resort to making scurrilous allegations that those defending themselves are being heavy handed.”

State House emphasises that words must have a meaning and every action must have consequences, and therefore every citizen has a duty to conduct themselves responsibly and realise that their rights are just as important as the rights of others.

“It is a shame that a fairly respected online newspaper has shown a steady decline in recent months and allowed itself to be used as a platform to communicate falsehoods, insults, hate speech and pursuit of narrow and personal political interest of either its owners or other special interests.

____________________________________________________________________________

Issued by:

AMOS CHANDA

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT

(PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)

STATE HOUSE