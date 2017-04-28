Editor’s Note: Response To Mr. Amos Chanda’s Feedback

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda issued a statement yesterday expressing his opinion regarding an article titled “Lungu breathes fire on Catholics,” allegedly published by Zambia Reports.
Our publication endeavours to reliably and fairly report events of public interest in the country, and we welcome feedback and open discussion from all citizens and concerned parties.
It must be noted; however, that our publication has not carried any article referenced in the statement issued by the press office at State House.
The publication takes into account of only two articles published in relation to the Catholic Bishops since Sunday. These are the Pastoral Letter which was widely circulated and an opinion urging Zambians to pay attention to the contents of letter by the bishops both of which can be accessed on our website and Facebook Page.
Further, the Zambia Reports housestyle carries the title of the Head of State as a prefix both in the headline and body of any article.
We are duly grateful to our readers, all well wishers and Zambians in general for the support rendered over the years.
Below is the full text of the statement from the Special Assistant.
STATE HOUSE REFUTES ZAMBIA REPORTS FAKE STORY
LUSAKA, (Thursday, April 27, 2017)—— In the light of the poisoned media environment where unprofessional practices have become rampant, State House has taken this unprecedented step to react to a false social media story published by the Zambia Reports alleging that the President has threatened the Catholic Church in Zambia.
The story on Zambia Reports published this morning captioned “Lungu breathes fire on Catholics,” is simply false as neither the President nor his spokesperson have made any such statements anywhere.
The President has taken note of the Statement issued by Lusaka Diocese Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu and will in due course engage with Church mother bodies to discuss any matter of national concern.
The President takes the view that he will speak to the Church, traditional rulers civil society and various other interest groups to discuss matters of national interest and would therefore not be breathing fire on anybody.
“Ordinarily it is not the culture of State House to respond to any social media stories however false, but given the fairly objective disposition Zambia Reports have shown over the years, a real possibility exists that the falsehood it has published today may be construed by the unsuspecting public to be the truth.”
“It is with considerable regret that State House has noted the rapid descent of the Zambia Reports into a virtue scandal sheet and platform for conveyance of falsehoods.”
State House wishes to urge Editors of Zambia Reports to exercise caution and take advantage of the open door policy of the Press Office to clarify any information regarding the Presidency before they publish.
“When parties, either public or private assert their rights to protect themselves against the reckless conduct by some media outlets and others, the same people resort to making scurrilous allegations that those defending themselves are being heavy handed.”
State House emphasises that words must have a meaning and every action must have consequences, and therefore every citizen has a duty to conduct themselves responsibly and realise that their rights are just as important as the rights of others.
“It is a shame that a fairly respected online newspaper has shown a steady decline in recent months and allowed itself to be used as a platform to communicate falsehoods, insults, hate speech and pursuit of narrow and personal political interest of either its owners or other special interests.
____________________________________________________________________________
Issued by:
AMOS CHANDA
SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT
(PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)
STATE HOUSE
13 Comments
Rxns
This is just trust, it’s like you are trying to advise your own editors to write well next, we know this is your paper,imagine it was the post…
ndolesha
Ba Chanda just keep quiet. you cannot compare Zambia Report with your vuvuzelas like daily mail, Daily Nation. Zambia Report are very objective and their reporting is fair. The problem with PFOOLS is that they can’t withstand divergent views no wonder they killed the post .In a democracy you can’t have everyone as a jukebox singing praises to your narrow interests. just remain with your convicted criminal Richard Sakala with his pathetic Daily Nation
Chichi
I don’t like this guy Amos Chanda. He’s too ugly to look at. The top of his head looks like a testicle. Therefore wouldn’t read the article.
Signs cute Chichi
Ba Citizen
Let them report what you are doing! If they report your wrong doing then they become your perceived opponents!
Today you are in power but tomorrow you will be not so think beyond today.
Good morning Zambia!
kk Peter
Zambia must be carefully to some news others are true and false
Helper
too bad for publishing false stories to a nation
hummer where it hurts
Ni manta ayo mwayamba Ku ona vibanda muzuba. You are now realising that you are playing with fire.Undress your pride and come down from your high heeled shoes.Zambia is not your bark yard garden,you are just servants of the people.Look around and find where you had hidden your respect, put it on and be a good child. Stop giving your Fathers( the Chiefs and spiritual leaders)sleepless nights because of your unpleasant behaviors.Widen your ears and listen very well.
Jk
” Chola Boy ” be careful with your drunker, jemason & together your shikulu a ” wizard ” called kaizer zulu. your days are numbered. you make a state house, to be a place of drinking beer, instead of building our economy, country but you are busy destroy it, with your hate tribalism & corruption, and adultery even our judiciary, judges becz of money.
OLD MAJOR
y ar u puting words into the presidents mouth we beggy u a pardon.”Him” is very much interested in national interests not mounting pressure into the catholics clerge men, lets exercise peace and tranquility in our country if confusion will continuel then let our KING COBRA come and rule us,if we fail to follow ECL then the is no any competent leader to rule the nation lets pray and see
discover
kaya
DJ DU
Now it’s Zambia reports on target from Membe.
JM
Over the arrest of HH it had brought discontent in the state house. PF is divided over this issue. It is already backfired to them because it was planned at state house and excuted at state house. A lot of PF members are not happy with the way Keizer Zulu is behaving and the entire state house counsel.
Kaizer Zulu and Kampypngo belong at the Bus Stations or Market PF cadres . Now they found the
mselves at the helm of hierarchy. So they want to please there master and there master is drunk with power.
Amos Chanda is also behaving like a cadre or is still having the behavior of Post style of responding. Lungu will come to realize when it’s too late..
watsup
Stop making noise just do wat u were elected for in those offices u are abusing ,u retrogressers