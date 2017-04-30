Lumwana Radiants Lead FAZ Super Division After 4 Matches

Lumwana Radiants returned to the summit of the MTN/FAZ Super League with a 2-0 away win over struggling Mufulira Wanderers on an afternoon that saw defending champions Zanaco defeat Konkola Blades by the same score line.

Lumwana shot to 10 points after having beaten Forest Rangers in the match day one fixture and drew 1-all with Red Arrows in week two. Last week Lumwana beat Choma Eagles at home to reach seven points.

Goals from Simon Nkhata and Chanda Mushili sealed off the win for Lumwana.

At Nchanga Stadium Zanaco reaped maximum points with goals from Ernest Mbewe and Saith Sakala.

Today’s win for Zanaco is the second this season with the bankers having an indifferent start to the 2017 season.

Last week’s win against Mufulira Wanderers was their first this season and seemed to have sparked the bankers’ campaign to life.

FULL WEEK FOUR RESULTS:

Konkola Blades 0-2 Zanaco

Nakambala Leopards 1-2 City of Lusaka

Nkwazi 0-1 Napsa Stars

Red Arrows 1-1 Kabwe Warriors

Mufulira Wanderers 0-2 Lumwana Radiants

Choma Eagles 0-0 Real Nakonde

Nchanga Rangers 1-1 Green Buffaloes

Sunday 30th April, 2017

15:00 Nkana v Zesco

(Nkana Stadium)

Monday 1st May, 2017

13:00 Forest Rangers v Lusaka Dynamos

(Trade Fair Grounds)

15:00 Buildcon v Power Dynamos

(Trade Fair Grounds)