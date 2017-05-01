Jere Costs Zambia Under-20 Japan, Uruguay Friendly; Submits Final Team To FIFA Without Coach’s Approval

Dropped Zambia Under-20 team manager Daniel Jere has cancelled two warm matches matches the junior Chipolopolo were scheduled to play against Japan and Uruguay, information leading to his sudden sacking can reveal.
Jere, according to investigations, has also submitted Zambia’s final team to FIFA without the approval of the technical bench.
Late last week, FAZ issued a statement announcing it had appointed the experienced Zesco United official as Zambia Under-20 manager Hastings Ndovi who replaced Jere.
The association did not give specifics as to why it had relieved Jere just 20 days before the competition.
Jere’s dismissial has divided opinion with some sectors suggesting FAZ should have exercised leniency or patience in ridding the team of an official who has bonded very well with the players.
“Jere was a time bomb. FAZ was sitting on a scandal, so action had to be taken if the accountability being talked about is anything to go by,” the source said.
Other than cancelling important engagements, Jere included more than seven players in the Under-20 team and has since submitted their names including that of USA-based youngster Peter Mashikini in the final team for the World Cup.
“FAZ has established that Jere called a player from the USA because of a relationship he shares with the father of the boy. When the player came for training, he could barely do anything,” a source close to events has said.
When journalists interview Under-20 trainerBeston Chambeshi about Mashikini, who is a student at Grand View University in the USA, the coach said, “I have seen him but I have to assess him very well. It is not easy, he has come at the time when the level of training is high.”
FAZ had also cautioned Jere against travelling to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup draw without approval from the secretariat.
“Other than accrediting himself as team manager, Jere also attempted to be accredited as Head of the Zambian media delegation,” the source added.
Investigations have also revealed that close to 10 players in the Under-20 are connected to one FAZ officials’ team who has loaned them across the board and has been doing so in collusion with Jere.
“Jere connived with a FAZ official to sign representation contracts with the players. He had given himself so much powers that he was goining to be negotiating contracts on behalf of the players even at the World Cup,” the source said.
When Jere allegedly incited Zambia Under-20 players to boycott training early last week, a deeper analysis of the situation was carried out bringing to the fore the amount of destruction an official had set out to achieve.
The Green Buffaloes coordinator has since vanished with passports for players and majority of match and training kit.
When contacted to comment on the allegations, Jere said, “I can only clear those allegation once I’m told so by my authority.”
The African Under-20 champions are due to travel to Spain before connecting to South Korea later this month.
10 Comments
chiposa
Plz faz you hav learnt that prob early May you Tok to fifa b4 it’s late so that you submit quality and quantity players.we want wonders at the tournament
Napoleon
This gives us an idea of how Zambia is poor because of bad governance in all sectors.Even in politics which is full of scandals.it’s all about conniving.Our image as a country is slowly decaying because of corruption.Why should anyone in his right frame of mind extort monies from these hard working souls.No wonder bonuses are paid late because the F.A.Z top management is completely corrupt.Are Zambians only good at stealing to enrich themselves and drive luxury cars.What a shame.
Truth
Jere is very dull hey. Just because his life is messed up, he wants to affect the young lads
kat c
yaba awe yakosa. pf for lyf
kanwakahosha
Can anything good in zambia come from the East?
kanwakahosha
Can anything good come from the East these days in Zambia?
Keisha
Hey…….Jere u are rubbishbin so sick fu***** u
kelli usopo
Scandal?
Chitamawe
Name & money r issues pa Zed. Evn at an expense ov an event lying right ahead. Fish o ov them out!!!
mbuya
Comment:wishn them all the best.