Jere Costs Zambia Under-20 Japan, Uruguay Friendly; Submits Final Team To FIFA Without Coach’s Approval

Dropped Zambia Under-20 team manager Daniel Jere has cancelled two warm matches matches the junior Chipolopolo were scheduled to play against Japan and Uruguay, information leading to his sudden sacking can reveal.

Jere, according to investigations, has also submitted Zambia’s final team to FIFA without the approval of the technical bench.

Late last week, FAZ issued a statement announcing it had appointed the experienced Zesco United official as Zambia Under-20 manager Hastings Ndovi who replaced Jere.

The association did not give specifics as to why it had relieved Jere just 20 days before the competition.

Jere’s dismissial has divided opinion with some sectors suggesting FAZ should have exercised leniency or patience in ridding the team of an official who has bonded very well with the players.

“Jere was a time bomb. FAZ was sitting on a scandal, so action had to be taken if the accountability being talked about is anything to go by,” the source said.

Other than cancelling important engagements, Jere included more than seven players in the Under-20 team and has since submitted their names including that of USA-based youngster Peter Mashikini in the final team for the World Cup.

“FAZ has established that Jere called a player from the USA because of a relationship he shares with the father of the boy. When the player came for training, he could barely do anything,” a source close to events has said.

When journalists interview Under-20 trainerBeston Chambeshi about Mashikini, who is a student at Grand View University in the USA, the coach said, “I have seen him but I have to assess him very well. It is not easy, he has come at the time when the level of training is high.”

FAZ had also cautioned Jere against travelling to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup draw without approval from the secretariat.

“Other than accrediting himself as team manager, Jere also attempted to be accredited as Head of the Zambian media delegation,” the source added.

Investigations have also revealed that close to 10 players in the Under-20 are connected to one FAZ officials’ team who has loaned them across the board and has been doing so in collusion with Jere.

“Jere connived with a FAZ official to sign representation contracts with the players. He had given himself so much powers that he was goining to be negotiating contracts on behalf of the players even at the World Cup,” the source said.

When Jere allegedly incited Zambia Under-20 players to boycott training early last week, a deeper analysis of the situation was carried out bringing to the fore the amount of destruction an official had set out to achieve.

The Green Buffaloes coordinator has since vanished with passports for players and majority of match and training kit.

When contacted to comment on the allegations, Jere said, “I can only clear those allegation once I’m told so by my authority.”

The African Under-20 champions are due to travel to Spain before connecting to South Korea later this month.