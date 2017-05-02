From Dr Kambwili To Dr Lusambo: Outbreak Of Flamboyant Titles Hits Zambian Politics

The debate about doctorates and honorary doctorates will swarm the local mill after Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo was conferred with an honorary doctorate by Pan African Missionary Association, an affiliate of St Thomas A-Beckett University of Canterbury.

Lusambo has been conferred with an honorary doctorate in public administration for his alleged contribution to the growth of democracy in Zambia.

The conferrers of the doctorate said that Lusambo had been a strong advocate of democracy and had showed commitment toward the uplifting of the lives of young people.

Former Minister of Information Chishimba Kambwili emerged as an object of public ridicule when he insisted on being addressed as doctor after being conferred with an honorary doctorate by Copperstone University.

Kambwili regularly had to flash his ceremonial credentials with public broadcaster ZNBC having taken the weight of his directive to address him as doctor.