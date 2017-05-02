Kafue District Ministry Of Education Admin Block Torched

Fire swept through the store-room and other sections of the Kafue District Education Board Secretary(DEBS) offices yesterday.

The fire destroyed everything that was kept in the store room, which include old computers, books and building materials, as well as leaving other parts of the DEBS office damaged.

Kafue District Education Board Secretary Thomson Lungu said quick action by the Fire Brigade saved the rest of the office building.

Lungu was speaking when Lusaka Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Josphat Lombe inspected the damaged building.

Lombe wondered why some people have resorted to burning public property constructed at a huge cost. Lombe has since urged the police to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

Kafue District Commissioner Joseph Kamana has disclosed that two containers of petrol were found at the scene.

Kamana said the incident must have been planned because some windows of the store room were first destroyed, before the fire was ignited.

And the Ministry of general Education has regretted the incidence and is calling on authorities to bring to book the people who are behind the fire.

Spokesperson Hillary Chipango has praised the Zambia Police and fire department for their quick intervention.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu is saddened to learn that the Kafue District Education Board Secretary’s office has been set ablaze by suspected political party cadres.