Opinion: Chingangu’s Fall From Grace

That former Africa Boxing Union (ABU) heavyweight champion Joseph ‘No Pressure’ Chingangu got convicted of house breaking last week by the Lusaka Magistrate Court is a great shame to the Zambian sports fraternity.

The man who in heady days sized up against some of the biggest boxing stars like Vladmir Klitchko now only remains a virtual statistic of fallen sports stars.

At the height of his boxing career briefly stayed in the USA and fought Heavyweight Champion Vladimir Klitschko in 1990 and lost.

Chingangu had for years dazzled audiences with his fists of fury but after having flown so high the former boxer found himself regularly at variance with the law. Chingangu had before his final fall from grace flirted with crime having been entangled in a motor vehicle theft case and also got pummelled to pulp by University of Zambia students stealing laptops. He became a subject of ridicule on social media forums.

But then what could have gone wrong with the once upon a time giant that felled opponents for fun. His case should provide a learning point for our sports personalities. It is not in dispute that at one point in his career Chingangu earned some decent monies. Unfortunately the brother was one to liberally blow it all up without any real investments.

Even later efforts in his career by Anthony Mwamba’s Exodus Boxing promotion stables and Chris Malunga’s Oriental Quarries boxing stable to squeeze him on their high profile fights did not help the brother use up his last pay checks wisely.

Now Chingangu has to do time behind bars for six months but that is not the most tragic bit about this episode as the brother could just be getting hardened for more sinister acts once he is out. He has had one too many brushes with the law to be optimistic about him giving up his criminal antics.

Sports personalities across all disciplines should learn from Chingangu’s fall from grace and invest whilst they still can.