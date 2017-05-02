Pres. Lungu Sets Conditions To Dialogue With Hichilema

The ghost of his political tormentor in chief was out to haunt President Edgar Lungu even as he officiated at the Labour Day celebrations in Lusaka.

President Lungu had set out on a smooth trajectory but found himself side tracked as he talked about his incarcerated opponent UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema urging the people that were calling on him to be tolerant to also extend their demands to the opposition leader.

“Everyone who wants to comment on this subject wants to tell me to be tolerant but the other partners in the game are not being told to be tolerant. I will be very happy if the people who are calling for peace in Zambia can find time to talk to all the stakeholders in political activities to also behave and respect others [and] that way we’ll get somewhere,” said President Lungu.

There is room for dialogue, room for dialogue in this case, you just accept the results and wait for 2021. Not to say ‘no, there is tension in the country.”

He added: “Social dialogue is important; this applies to even politicians who talk about political tensions in the country. If only there was dialogue in the political arena, we would be more at peace than we are. This is because people think that by telling me to be reasonable, to dialogue, to be tolerant; we will get somewhere like that. We cannot get somewhere like that, tell the other guy also.”

And President Lungu said the increase in electricity tariffs was inevitable.

The Head of State said that he would not bow to political pressure and veto the proposed increase as it had become necessary.

“There is need for us to increase electricity tariffs. It is a painful decision but we have to take it. Otherwise our economy will totally collapse. There will be no jobs to protect [and] there will be no economy to talk about. I will ensure that this is done; we just have to agree on the modality. But to say we cannot increase the electricity tariff,” he said.

Zesco has written to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) asking to adjust electricity tariffs upwards.