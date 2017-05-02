Serenje Chief Contest Turns Sour; Contender Shot Dead

THERE is an uneasy calm at Serenje District following the alleged killing of Evance Mukosha aged 53.

Mukosha is a contender to the throne of Senior Chief Muchinda of the Lala people in Serenje district of Central Province.

Evance Mukosha was shot around 03:40 am by unknown assassins on Tuesday, May 02, 2017 at his residence in Serenje District.

Central Province Police Commissioner Lillian Lombe Kamukoshi has confirmed the sad development to Mwebantu in an interview.

Kamukoshi says the police recorded the shooting incident at 03:40hrs and has identified the deceased as Evance Mukosha.

“I can confirm that I received a report from Serenje in the early hours of today precisely at 03:40hours that we received a shooting incidence and a murder that occurred at a residence of male Evance Mukosha in Serenje District,” Kamukoshi says.

“The report came from Male Zulu Ganizani aged 20 years of age, from above named residence also of village Chipundu, chief Kalindawano, district petauke who reported that male Evance Mukosha aged 53 was shot dead by unknown people as well as his wife, female Dorothy Mukosha aged 54 years of age, also of the same residence was shot in her ribs.”

The Police Commissioner says the wife to the deceased identified as Dorothy Mukosha has since been taken to Serenje District Hospital where she is receiving medical attention.

“The prevailing scenario is that the deceased male Evance Mukosha was a contender to thethrone of senior chief Muchinda. The chiefdom had a series of wrangles, the judgement was passed which did advise the Lala Traditional Council to identify a chief to be installed as senior Chief Muchinda,” she says.

Kamukoshi has revealed that police have identified potential suspects who will be interviewed as investigations go on.

“The police have instituted investigations into the matter, there are potential suspects which the police will interview accordingly in order to thoroughly investigate the matter so that culprits are broiught to book,” says Kamukoshi.

She has since referred all queries on the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs.